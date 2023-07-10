MP lays stones of warehouses

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 9

Member of Parliament from Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency Sushil Kumar Rinku on Saturday laid foundation stones of four new godowns (warehouse) in the Phillaur assembly constituency at an estimated cost of Rs 62 lakh.

These new godowns would facilitate farmers of these areas by providing them with better storage facilities.

Giving more information, the MP said the new godowns would be constructed in Paddi Khalsa, Dosanjh Kalan, Mandi and Nawan Pind villages at their respective Cooperative Farmer Multipurpose Service Sabha.

He asserted that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led state government was committed to facilitating farming communities in the state, adding that the government had already taken various steps to further strengthen the cooperative sector of the state.

Rinku said the cooperative movement had become a boon for providing employment opportunities to women as a large number of them have associated with cooperative societies and earning their livelihood through this mission.

He said a group of 25 women in any village willing to have skill training can approach their nearest farmers’ cooperative society, adding that after the completion of their course, the group can avail of financial assistance to start their own enterprise.

The MP listened to the problems of panchayats and issued on-the-spot directions to officials to resolve the issues raised by the people. He said the government was duty-bound to give a fillip to rural infrastructure and no stone would be left unturned to achieve the goal. He pointed out that there was no paucity of funds to boost rural infrastructure and a slew of projects were already started in the district to achieve the goal.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were Member, Punjab State Minorities Commission, Nasir Hassan Salmani, AAP leaders Principal Prem Kumar, Gurpreet Singh Sahota, Jasvir Singh, Paramjit Singh Khalsa, Harjit Singh, Manpreet Singh and Raghvir Singh.

Steps taken to boost cooperative sector

