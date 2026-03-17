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Home / Jalandhar / MP, MLA review LPG shortage in Hoshiarpur

MP, MLA review LPG shortage in Hoshiarpur

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 10:07 AM Mar 17, 2026 IST
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In view of the LPG cylinders’ reported shortage, MP Dr Raj Kumar and MLA Dr Ishank Kumar convened a special meeting with gas agency dealers and administrative officials in Hoshiarpur to review the situation and explore immediate solutions.

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During the discussion, dealers and officials apprised the leaders of the difficulties being faced due to disruptions in LPG supply. MP Dr Raj Kumar spoke with deputy general managers and senior officials of major oil companies, Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum, seeking an increase in LPG cylinder supply for Hoshiarpur district. The officials assured that the supply to the district would be enhanced at the earliest.

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Dr Raj directed the district administration to address the concerns raised by gas agency dealers and ensure that supply issues are resolved promptly. He noted that the shortage has created hardships for residents, particularly households where women depend on LPG for daily cooking. The situation has also affected hotels, small shopkeepers, street vendors, canteens and businesses connected with the sweets industry, while the industrial sector is also facing difficulties. He further said the issue would be raised with the concerned ministry of the Government of India to ensure that people in Hoshiarpur district receive relief at the earliest.

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MLA Dr Ishank Kumar also urged government officials and LPG distributors in the Chabbewal area to cooperate with the public during this period and extend all possible assistance to ensure that essential supplies reach consumers without delay.

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