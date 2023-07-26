MP Rinku demands new stadiums from Thakur under Khelo India

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 25

Lok Sabha Member Sushil Kumar Rinku held a brief meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Parliament premises wherein the former demanded to build new sports stadiums in his parliamentary constituency under the `Khelo India’ scheme.

Divulging the details, the MP said the Union Minister was apprised of the sports heritage of Jalandhar and requested to consider his demand so as to keep youngsters away from the evil of drugs. He further mentioned that Anurag Thakur has given a positive response to his request to set up new stadiums in Jalandhar district and said the project for the same should be forwarded to Union Sports Ministry through the state government with provision for adequate land.

Rinku said about five-six acres of land is required for the stadium and chunk of government land would be identified for this purpose and the project would be submitted to the Union Sports Ministry through the state government so that construction work could be started in this regard at the earliest.

He said the state government had launched the `Kheda Watan Punjab Dian’ event wherein persons from all age groups participated to express their love towards sports. He added that more such initiatives were being taken to reconnect the state’s youth with sports.

