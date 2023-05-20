MP Rinku gets going, reviews progress on Adampur airport

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 19

Member of Parliament (MP) Sushil Kumar Rinku today stated that he would take up the issue of renaming the Adampur Civil Airport after Guru Ravidas before the state government so that the necessary procedure of renaming the airport could be completed at the earliest.

Rinku and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jaspreet Singh today visited the newly constructed airport terminal to review the progress on the project. They directed the officials to finish the pending civil work in a time-bound manner so that the local residents can enjoy ultra-modern aviation facilities at the airport.

During their visit to the airport terminal, they reviewed the pace of construction of the link taxi track. The MP and the DC were informed that work had already been awarded at the cost of Rs 4.80 crore, which has now been started after permission from the air force authority.

Adampur Airport Assistant Director Kamaljit Kaur told the MP and the DC that the construction of the Adampur Civil Airport was complete, and that the only work left was the construction of a link taxi track. She stated that the new terminal has been built at an outlay of Rs 125 crore. The MP was also informed that several airlines had submitted bids for various routes from the Adampur Airport which would provide air access to the people of Doaba to different parts of the country.

The MP and the DC also reviewed the widening of the airport approach road. The duo asked the Adampur Land Acquisition Collector to speed up the land acquisition procedure in Damunda and Kandola villages. The approach road was being widened by four-laning at a cost of Rs 41.4 crore to provide passengers with smooth access to the Adampur Airport. They directed officials of the PWD to complete the ongoing construction of the 4-km stretch by the end of this month.