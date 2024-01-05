MP Rinku meets Railway officials

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 4

MP Sushil Kumar Rinku today met senior officials of the Railway Ministry to further push the construction of railway overbridges at Phillaur and Goraya crossings.

The AAP MP said ROBs at these two crossings would be a much-needed relief for people who face traffic jams on a daily basis. The MP asked the officials to speed up the entire process so that the construction of ROBs could be started at the earliest.

He said these railway overbridges would ease traffic movement, thereby providing relief to thousands of commuters who use these roads to travel between Jalandhar and Ludhiana. Site inspection was already conducted by the local administration to build ROBs. It was need of the hour to accomplish these projects at the earliest, he said.