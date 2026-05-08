MP Sahney to give blast victim new bike

A day after Gurpreet Singh (22), a Flipkart delivery boy injured in the May 5 Jalandhar blast, appealed through the media expressing concern over his livelihood after his scooter was damaged, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Vikramjit Singh Sahney stepped in to provide relief.

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Sahney, who was among the seven MPs to switch sides from AAP to the BJP, on Friday extended support to the injured Gurpreet. Dr Sahney spoke to Gurpreet’s father and retired BSF man Kashmir Singh and enquired about Gurpreet’s health.

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Expressing concern over the financial hardship faced by the family after Gurpreet’s scooter was destroyed in the blast, Dr Sahney said he would provide a new vehicle worth Rs 1.25 lakh to help Gurpreet resume his livelihood at the earliest.

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Gurpreet told the media yesterday that more than his injuries and hearing loss in one ear, he was worried over having lost his scooter. "How will I resume my delivery work without a conveyance? I am the only earning hand to feed. Both my parents have health issues and cannot earn. More than any trauma or pain because of injuries on my back, I am worried as we do not have means to buy a new conveyance", he had said.

Gurpreet had barely managed to escape the blast in the nick of time and run back towards the gate of the BSF where he had halted to receive the return of a parcel. He was detained for interrogation as the first finger of suspicion had got pointed towards him. He had been quizzed for several hours and was allowed to go home only after the police and the BSF had established that he was only a victim and that he or his scooter had no role in the blast.