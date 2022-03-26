MP Santokh Chaudhary takes up road closure issue with Defence Minister

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 25

Member of Parliament Santokh Singh Chaudhary raised the matter of the closure of roads in Jalandhar Cantonment with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Friday and sought his personal intervention for an early resolution of the issue.

In the meeting, the MP told the minister that several roads in the Jalandhar cantonment area had been closed by the local military authority ‘arbitrarily’, causing massive disruptions to the daily lives of the civilian population. He said no proper procedure was followed before ordering the closure of these roads.

“The government has laid down a proper procedure for closing any road in a cantonment. A notice carrying information about the closure of any road has to be published in newspapers and on the website of the Cantonment Board concerned for inviting claims/objections/suggestions from the local public. After considering claims/objections/suggestions from the local public, the proposed order for road closure has to be vetted by the Ministry of Defence. Only after the approval of the Ministry, an order to close a road can be issued by the competent authority,” MP Chaudhary wrote in the letter that he handed over to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

He stated the arbitrariness and highhandedness of the local army authorities had caused considerable problems to the residents and they were protesting against the closure of roads every day. Still, their complaints had not been resolved yet. He added that these protests could also cause permanent hostility between the Army and the civilians. MP Chaudhary said it was a sensitive matter affecting the relationship between the military and civilians. “I seek your personal intervention in this sensitive matter and request you to resolve the concerns of the civilians of Jalandhar cantonment at the earliest,” he wrote in the letter.