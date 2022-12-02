MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary: Resume post-matric scholarship scheme

JALANDHAR, DECEMBER 1
MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary denounced the Centre for stopping the pre-matric scholarship scheme for students belonging to SCs, STs, OBCs and minority communities. Demanding that the government should restore the scheme, MP Chaudhary stated he would raise the matter in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.
