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Home / Jalandhar / MP Seechewal demands Bharat Ratna for Bhai Ghanaiya

MP Seechewal demands Bharat Ratna for Bhai Ghanaiya

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:11 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Rajya Sabha Member Balbir Singh Seechewal. FILE
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Rajya Sabha Member Balbir Singh Seechewal demanded in the House that Bhai Ghanaiya be honoured with the country’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna. He also demanded that Bhai Ghanaiya’s birth anniversary on September 20 be observed at the national- level, so that the younger generation of the country can draw inspiration from his message of service, compassion and human unity.

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Addressing the House, Seechewal said that organisations such as the Red Cross are appreciated across the world for their service to humanity, but centuries ago, Sikh history had already established an unparalleled example of selfless human service.

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He said that during the time of the tenth Sikh master, Guru Gobind Singh, Bhai Ghanaiya would provide water to wounded soldiers on the battlefield without making any distinction. When guru sahib summoned him regarding this, Bhai Ghanaiya humbly explained that the guru had taught him to see the divine presence in every human being. Therefore, he saw the same form of the guru in every person.

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Seechewal stated that, pleased with Bhai Ghanaiya’s response and his selfless service, the guru also provided him with materials for treating and dressing the wounds of the injured, so that no wounded person on the battlefield would be denied care and service.

Seechewal said that the great service of Bhai Ghanaiya is not merely a legacy of Sikh history but a universal message of compassion, equality, brotherhood and selfless service for the entire humanity. His way of life showed the path of serving every human being by rising above distinctions of religion, caste, affiliation, friend and foe.

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Seechewal said that honouring such a great humanitarian personality with the Bharat Ratna and observing his birth anniversary at the national-level would further strengthen the spirit of service and human unity in the country.

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