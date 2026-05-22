MP Seechewal inaugurates cricket academy, says polluting nature defies Sikh teachings

The Sarb Naujwan Sabha and Sarb Naujwan Welfare Society, in collaboration with MY Bharat Kapurthala and the Youth Services Department Kapurthala, inaugurated the SNS Cricket Academy at T.W.E.I. (JCT) School under the leadership of Sabha president Sukhwinder Singh.

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The inauguration ceremony was attended by Padma Shri awardee and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal as the chief guest. Special guests included Tehsildar Varinder Bhatia, AAP district secretary Santosh Kumar Gogi, Principal Gurmeet Palahi, Principal Baldev Singh, Principal Ranjit Gogna of School of Eminence, DSP Jasvir Singh and SHO City Amanpreet Kaur.

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While inaugurating the cricket academy, Seechewal said that motivating youth towards sports is the need of the hour so they can achieve their dreams and move towards a healthy, disciplined and respectable life. The noted environmentalist, while interpreting the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, said that polluting air, water and land goes against the teachings of the Sikh Gurus.

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He warned that if natural resources are not protected, the lives of future generations would be at risk. He emphasised that pollution is a major issue and every Punjabi must take it seriously.

Sharing details about the cleaning projects of the sacred Kali Bein and Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah, Sant Seechewal said providing clean water to the holy Bein at Sultanpur Lodhi was a major challenge, but the task was accomplished with the wholehearted support of the sangat. He also remarked that such projects often face hurdles from certain politicians and bureaucratic systems, but strong determination helped complete these initiatives.

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Earlier, Sant Seechewal received a warm welcome from Sabha members and the school principal and staff with band performances upon his arrival. He was honoured with a traditional siropa and memento.

Speaking on the occasion, Sabha president Sukhwinder Singh thanked Seechewal for installing a solar system at the Sabha’s new building, Sarb Sewa Sadan. He said the academy, launched with the support of MY Bharat Kapurthala and the Youth Services Department, aims not only to provide cricket training but also to instil patriotism among youth.

AAP district secretary Santosh Kumar Gogi and industrialist Jatinder Singh Kundi highlighted the vocational courses being run by the Sabha. They informed that over the past eight years, more than 3,000 girl students have been provided skill training in tailoring, computer education, beautician and home-care courses with the support of Sosva Chandigarh, helping them become self-employed.

Principal Baldev Singh assured full support from T.W.E.I. School towards sports promotion. Principal Gurmeet Singh Palahi said that encouraging youth towards sports is the only effective path to free Punjab’s youth from drug abuse, along with building self-confidence and positive thinking among them.

Lecturer Harjinder Gogna efficiently conducted the stage proceedings. Sant Seechewal also planted saplings in the school campus, marking the launch of the Sabha’s annual plantation campaign titled “Jinne Laiye Unne Bachaiye”.

Among others present on the occasion were councillor Pritpal Kaur Tulli, Dr Tushar Aggarwal, Advocate Rajni Bala, Tarlochan Singh IRS, coach Manohar Singh Talwar, Ashok Kumar DP, Jaspal Singh Cheema, Neeraj Bhalla, Jatinder Kumar Kali, cricketer Shashi Bhushan, Dr Vijay Kumar, Sahibjit Sabi, Jashan Mehra, Gursharan Bassi, Jagjit Seth, Anoop Duggal, Ranjit Singh Bedi, Gulshan Kapoor, Ravinder Singh Rai, Parmjit Rai, Shiv Kumar, councillor Ravi Sidhu, Ghanshyam, Saurav Sen, Anita Rani, Inderjit, Makkhan Singh, Sushil Sharma, Des Raj PTI, Deepak Sehgal, Pawandeep DP, AAP leader Raghbir Kaur, Jyoti, Gurdeep Singh Tuli, Bob Singh Grow-Green, Madan Lal Korotania, Raman Nehra, Sukhdev Ladi, Narendra Singh Saini, Kuldeep Jaswal and several others.