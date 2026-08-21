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Home / Jalandhar / MP Seechewal urges villagers to unite against drug abuse

MP Seechewal urges villagers to unite against drug abuse

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Shahkot, Updated At : 04:37 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal addresses a gathering in village Meharajwala.
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A public meeting was organised on Wednesday at village Meharajwala under the ‘Save your village’ campaign launched by Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal against drug abuse and social evils. Panchayat members, sarpanches, residents and other representatives from the area openly shared their concerns and problems in the presence of police officials.

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Expressing concern over the increasing incidents of robbery and other crimes linked to drug abuse in the Lohian area, residents urged the authorities to take strict action against the supply of drugs. They said that without attacking the root of the problem and disrupting the drug supply network, it would be difficult to eliminate this social evil from the region.

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Seechewal cautioned people about the harmful effects of synthetic drugs and said that chemically manufactured drugs gradually destroy the human body from within. He specifically mentioned tablets placed under the tongue, describing them as dangerous to health. He said that instead of allowing young people to fall into the trap of drugs, every section of society must play its role in guiding them towards a healthy and constructive life.

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Calling alcohol a form of intoxicant as well, Seechewal demanded a complete ban on it. He said that in earlier times many hardworking people used poppy husk while working in the fields, but with changing times, dangerous synthetic drugs such as ‘chitta’ have replaced it. He warned that continued use of such drugs is destroying the lives of young people.

Seechewal said that the ‘Save your village’ campaign has now reached 75 villages across Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts. The campaign was launched on July 29 from the MP’s native Seechewal village. He thanked the residents of the villages joining the campaign and appealed to them to play an active role in making their villages drug-free.

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Residents specifically mentioned Latiyan Wala and Toti villages, which have remained a subject of discussion over the alleged open sale of drugs. Speakers said that unless the drug supply chain connected with these villages is broken, it would be difficult to completely eliminate the drug problem from Lohian and the surrounding areas.

Jalandhar Rural SSP Harjinder Singh Virk, who was present on the occasion, claimed that Pakistan was attempting to weaken the country by smuggling drugs through drones and using Punjab as a route. He said that the police was taking strict measures to prevent drug trafficking.

Seechewal appealed to villagers to strengthen traditional village watch systems and further improve security arrangements by prioritising the installation of CCTV cameras and strengthening village patrols. He said that unity among villagers, cooperation from the police and administration and social awareness against drugs could make the fight against drug abuse stronger. The public meeting concluded with a call for collective efforts to make villages drug-free, safe and socially stronger.

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