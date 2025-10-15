MP seeks arrest of officers named in ADGP suicide case

Lok Sabha MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal on Monday demanded the immediate arrest of the Haryana government officers named by IPS officer Y Puran Kumar in his suicide note.

Calling on the family of the deceased IPS officer, Dr Chabbewal expressed his grief over the tragic incident, stating that it is unfortunate that a decorated officer was driven to suicide by officers protected by the Haryana government. He urged the state government to stop shielding these officials and ensure justice by arresting them promptly.

The MP condemned the high-handedness against Scheduled Caste communities as totally unacceptable and criticised senior bureaucrats who have allegedly threatened Y Puran Kumar’s family.