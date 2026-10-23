MP seeks impartial probe in Jhota case, strict action against drug trade

Former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Avinash Rai Khanna has welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with the family of late Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa district and his assurance of action to ensure justice for the family.

Khanna said the Centre stood firmly with the people of Punjab in their hours of grief and distress. The Home Minister’s visit to meet the bereaved family reflected the Centre’s sensitivity towards the problems faced by the state, he added.

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Emphasising on the need to protect Punjab’s youth from drugs, Khanna said making the state drug-free was one of the most pressing challenges. The Parvinder Singh Jhota case had drawn attention to the drug menace and its serious social consequences, he said.

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The Home Minister’s interaction with the family would not only provide them support but also underline the need for decisive action against drugs, he said. The menace affected not just individuals and families but also the future of society and the state, he said.

Khanna called for an impartial investigation and strict legal action against those involved in the illegal drug trade. He also urged the people of Punjab to cooperate with the Centre in the fight against drugs.

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Reaffirming the Centre’s commitment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Khanna expressed hope that coordinated efforts would help make Punjab drug-free, safe and prosperous.