MP seeks national policy on heart valve donation, pacemaker reuse

Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna met Gulab Chand Kataria and submitted a detailed memorandum urging the formulation of a national policy to promote heart valve donation and the ethical, regulated reuse of donated pacemakers across India.

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In his memorandum, Khanna emphasised that sustained public awareness campaigns have transformed eye donation into a nationwide movement and similar efforts are now needed to encourage heart valve and pacemaker donation. He noted that thousands of patients suffering from congenital and other serious heart diseases every year could benefit from donated heart valves, but a lack of public awareness continues to limit their availability.

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Khanna also highlighted that a large number of deceased individuals leave behind pacemakers with batteries that still have substantial functional life. He said that after scientific testing and sterilization, such pacemakers can be safely reused, offering a life-saving and cost-effective treatment option for economically weaker patients who are often unable to afford new devices due to their high cost.

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Referring to studies and successful experiences from India and abroad, Khanna stated that properly reprocessed pacemakers have been proven to be safe and effective when used in accordance with prescribed medical standards. However, he pointed out that India currently lacks a clear regulatory framework and a comprehensive public awareness programme for their reuse.

He urged the Governor to take up the matter with the Central Government and recommend that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), and leading cardiac care institutions jointly formulate a national policy and guidelines for heart valve donation and the regulated reuse of donated pacemakers.