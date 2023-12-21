MP Sushil Kumar Rinku meets Union Railway Minister

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 20

MP Sushil Kumar Rinku met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today demanding a stoppage of the Delhi-Amritsar Vande Bharat Express train, starting from December 30, in Jalandhar.

The MP said Jalandhar was a major industrial city of the state and was also an NRI hub. Hence, the stoppage of this train in Jalandhar would benefit entrepreneurs, businessmen and NRIs. They would get a chance to travel in this high speed train between Jalandhar and New Delhi.

Rinku said if there was a stoppage of Vande Bharat Express at Ludhiana and Ambala stations, then there should definitely be one at Jalandhar also. This would not only benefit the Railways, but also save precious time of people of the Doaba region.

He said earlier Vande Bharat Express, which runs between New Delhi and Katra, was also not given a stoppage in Jalandhar, leaving people disappointed. Therefore, the Delhi-Amritsar Vande Bharat Express should be given a stoppage in Jalandhar.

MP Rinku told the Railway Minister that thousands of passengers come to the Jalandhar railway station every day. Traders and businessmen would be the biggest beneficiaries of Vande Bharat. If the train stops at Jalandhar, the revenue of the Railways would also increase. He hoped that his demand would be fulfilled soon.

He said the distance between New Delhi and Amritsar was 450 kms and Vande Bharat Express would cover it in only 5 hours.

