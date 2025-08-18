DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / MP writes to PM, CM, seeks aid for flood-hit farmers

MP writes to PM, CM, seeks aid for flood-hit farmers

article_Author
Tribune News Service
kapurthala, Updated At : 04:52 AM Aug 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
RS MP Balbir Singh Seechewal writes to PM and CM seeking loan deferment and compensation for flood-hit farmers. A Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Rajya Sabha member and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chauhan, and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, demanding compensation for flood-affected farmers. In his letter, he mentioned that in the mand area, such calamities occur almost every second or third year, resulting in the destruction of thousands of acres of crops.

Advertisement

Through the letter, Seechewal also demanded that the repayment of loans taken by the affected farmers from banks should be deferred. He said when the crops have already been destroyed, how can the farmers be expected to pay back their loan installments? He further urged the government to conduct special surveys of the fields so that the actual extent of damage can be assessed.

Today at 8 am, Seechewal visited Baupur to review the ongoing relief work at the Beas. He said the advance embankments on the Beas are under threat at three places — Karmuwal Pattan, Baupur, and Ahli Kalan. He stated that farmers are working tirelessly, day and night, to prevent these embankments from breaching.

Advertisement

Seechewal also stressed that farmers in the mand area of Kapurthala and Tarn Taran districts should be given adequate compensation for their flood-damaged crops. He explained that the mand area, which lies like an island in the middle of the river, consists of 16 villages, all of which are affected at present. Continuous heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab over the past several days has further worsened the situation.

Seechewal said water is being continuously released from the Pong Dam in Himachal Pradesh. By the time it reaches the mand area, the water volume exceeds 1,25,000 cusecs. For the past week, paddy crop has remained submerged and now started rotting. Fodder for cattle is also decaying, causing foul odour across the region. Through his letter, Seechewal urged that the government must stand by every farmer in Punjab and across the country whose crops has been destroyed due to these floods.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts