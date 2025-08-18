MP writes to PM, CM, seeks aid for flood-hit farmers

Rajya Sabha member and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chauhan, and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, demanding compensation for flood-affected farmers. In his letter, he mentioned that in the mand area, such calamities occur almost every second or third year, resulting in the destruction of thousands of acres of crops.

Through the letter, Seechewal also demanded that the repayment of loans taken by the affected farmers from banks should be deferred. He said when the crops have already been destroyed, how can the farmers be expected to pay back their loan installments? He further urged the government to conduct special surveys of the fields so that the actual extent of damage can be assessed.

Today at 8 am, Seechewal visited Baupur to review the ongoing relief work at the Beas. He said the advance embankments on the Beas are under threat at three places — Karmuwal Pattan, Baupur, and Ahli Kalan. He stated that farmers are working tirelessly, day and night, to prevent these embankments from breaching.

Seechewal also stressed that farmers in the mand area of Kapurthala and Tarn Taran districts should be given adequate compensation for their flood-damaged crops. He explained that the mand area, which lies like an island in the middle of the river, consists of 16 villages, all of which are affected at present. Continuous heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab over the past several days has further worsened the situation.

Seechewal said water is being continuously released from the Pong Dam in Himachal Pradesh. By the time it reaches the mand area, the water volume exceeds 1,25,000 cusecs. For the past week, paddy crop has remained submerged and now started rotting. Fodder for cattle is also decaying, causing foul odour across the region. Through his letter, Seechewal urged that the government must stand by every farmer in Punjab and across the country whose crops has been destroyed due to these floods.