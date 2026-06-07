'MSP hike not enough', BKU warns of agitations across Punjab

Leaders and members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba) criticised the Union Government’s recent increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for kharif crops for the 2026-27 marketing season, alleging that the hike was inadequate and failed to address the rising cost of agricultural inputs. They also expressed concern over the shortage of urea and fertilisers in Punjab, pending sugarcane dues and suppression of democratic protests by the Punjab Government.

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The issues were discussed during a state-level meeting of the BKU (Doaba) held at Gurdwara Sukhchaina Sahib in Sukhchain Nagar, Phagwara, Kapurthala district, under the leadership of BKU (Doaba) state president Manjit Singh Rai. The meeting was attended by around 50-60 leaders and members, including state vice-president Kirpal Singh Mussapur, state press secretary Gurpal Singh Paala, Nawanshahr district president Davinder Singh Sandhwa and Phagwara circle president Kulwinder Singh Kaala.

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During the meeting, farmer leaders alleged that the increase in MSP announced by the Centre was insignificant compared to the rising prices of urea, fertilizers, petrol and diesel. They claimed that inflation had substantially increased farming costs and accused the Union Government of “mocking farmers” through the marginal MSP enhancement.

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The leaders further alleged that the Punjab Government had failed to ensure the timely availability of urea and fertilisers, forcing farmers to purchase essential inputs from the black market at higher rates, increasing their financial burden.

The meeting also discussed the Punjab Government’s announcement of a bonus of ₹68.50 per quintal for sugarcane growers. The leaders claimed that despite the announcement, no sugar mill had received the promised funds from the state government. They demanded immediate release of the amount and warned that farmer organisations would be compelled to launch protests across Punjab if the dues were not disbursed soon.

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Another major issue raised during the meeting was the alleged non-payment of approximately ₹28 crore to farmers by Golden Sandhar Sugar Mill, Phagwara. The leaders alleged that the Rana Gurjit Group had agreed to clear the dues when it acquired the mill but had failed to pay any amount even after two to three years. The BKU (Doaba) warned that if the state government did not intervene and ensure payment of the arrears, the union, along with other farmer organisations, would launch an agitation against the sugar mill.

The leaders also condemned the recent lathi-charge on electricity employees by the Punjab Police in Patiala. They accused the government of using police force to suppress peaceful protesters, seeking their legitimate rights and warned that continued actions of this nature would lead to widespread farmer protests across the state.

The meeting resolved to support the call given by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) to organise effigy-burning protests against both the Union and Punjab Governments over rising inflation.

BKU (Doaba) leaders announced that an effigy-burning protest would be held in front of the ADC Office, Phagwara, on June 8 at 11 am, while similar protests would be organised at district headquarters across Punjab.