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Home / Jalandhar / Much-needed rain brings relief to Jalandhar

Much-needed rain brings relief to Jalandhar

Causes inconvenience to commuters in many areas

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Updated At : 08:27 PM Jul 12, 2026 IST
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Heavy monsoon clouds gather over the city skyline in Jalandhar, bringing relief from the humid weather. Tribune Photo Sarabjit Singh
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After days of wait, the city finally received the much-awaited monsoon showers on Sunday, bringing significant relief from the spell of heat and humidity.

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Clouds hovered over the city for most of the day, raising hopes of rainfall among residents. Their anticipation turned into relief as showers finally lashed several parts of the city, bringing down the temperature and making the weather pleasant.

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While the rain offered respite from the sweltering conditions, it also caused inconvenience in areas where pipelines are being laid under the surface water project. Waterlogging and sand spread across the roads at these construction sites made commuting difficult for motorists and pedestrians alike.

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Residents welcomed the arrival of the monsoon but also expressed concern over the city's recurring waterlogging issues. They pointed out that several low-lying areas are prone to waterlogging during heavy rainfall, often leading to traffic congestion and disrupting daily life.

Ravneet Kaur, a bank employee, said the pleasant weather was a welcome change after weeks of unbearable heat.

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"The weather today was truly refreshing. It was much needed as we had been struggling with intense heat for so many days," she said.

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