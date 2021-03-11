Much-touted 'Lab on wheels' project in Nawanshahr is yet to pick up pace

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, May 2

The much-touted ‘Lab on wheels’ project that was started in September last year is running at a snail’s pace in Nawanshahr. Promoted as a first-of-its-kind, the project was started for the students of 423 primary and 211 upper primary schools in Nawanshahr district.

But, so far, 87 high and senior secondary schools have been covered in Nawanshahr and 13 in Balachaur. This means out of 634 government schools in the constituency, only 100 have been covered.

And none of the primary schools have been covered yet. Sources in the department said the project remained on hold because of one reason or another.

Former Nawanshahr Deputy Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal had shown a great interest in the project. It was started with the aim of drawing maximum number of students towards science and developing a scientific approach among the students by providing them practical training in an interesting manner.

This moving computer and science lab has been prepared at a cost of Rs 48 lakh. It is equipped with 12 computers, WiFi facility, LEDs, various science related instruments, microscopes, various models of physics, chemistry and biology giving out a detailed information of concepts such as DNA, heart, skeleton, laws of reflection of light, periodic table, etc.

The idea behind the initiative is to make the subjects interesting for the students so that they enjoy while attaining knowledge. The bus will cover all primary, middle and senior secondary schools in the district.

District Education Officer, Nawanshahr, Kulwinder Singh Sarai said the exams are going on, which is why it is put on hold right now. “But we will ensure that it covers maximum schools in future,” he said.