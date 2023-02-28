Mukerian sugar mill has highest pending dues towards farmers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 27

Even as the sugarcane farmers from most other mills have been getting their dues, it is the Mukerian sugar mill which has the highest outstanding dues towards the farmers in this season.

Farmers, under the banner of the United Farmers Association, had jammed its gates last Saturday and staged a six-hour long dharna. The dharna was lifted after the farmers were assured that they would get complete dues to the tune of Rs 117 crore in four installments till March 12.

Satnam Sahni of the Kisan Sangharsh Committee said the sugarcane farmers were not getting their payments from Bhogpur and the Butran sugar mills in time.

“Even though the cane farmers had been promised that they would get all payments within 14 days of selling the crop, the Bhogpur mill has not been paying the farmers in time. The last that the sugarcane farmers got their dues from Butran sugar mill was on January 5. So, we have dues for the past 53 days from this mill too,” he said.

Regarding the Phagwara sugar mill, the farmers said that they had got all dues of this season cleared till February 5. “For the season 2021-22, we still have Rs 33 crore due,” said Sahni. Sugarcane farmer Harsulinder Singh said the best mill in Punjab which cleared all dues in time was that in Dasuya. “We have never faced any problem with this mill,” he said.