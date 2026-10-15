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Home / Jalandhar / Muktsar win U-14 girls’ volleyball title at Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

Muktsar win U-14 girls’ volleyball title at Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:19 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Players in action during a table tennis match in Jalandhar.
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State-level tournaments for table tennis, volleyball and chess competitions are being organised in Jalandhar under the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan Season-4. These competitions are being organised by the Sports Department of the Punjab Government in collaboration with the District Administration.

District Sports Officer Gurpreet Singh Bajwa, while giving information about the results of the competitions, said that in the volleyball Under-14 girls competition, Muktsar team secured first place, Patiala secured second place and Jalandhar secured third place. In the Under-17 girls competition, Sangrur secured first place, Muktsar secured second place and Patiala secured third place.

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In the Under-21 women’s category competition, Sangrur won first, Barnala second and Patiala third. In the 21 to 30 years women’s category, Jalandhar won first, Muktsar second and Fazilka third. In the 41 to 50 years women’s category competition, Muktsar won first, Jalandhar second and Fazilka third. In the 51 to 60 years women’s category competition, Muktsar Sahib won first and Fazilka second.

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In the women’s category of chess, competitions were held for the above 41 years age group, in which Jalandhar won first, Patiala second and Ferozepur third.

In the women’s category of table tennis, the Jalandhar team performed well and won one gold medal and two silver medals. In the 31 to 40 years women’s category, Rupnagar stood first, Jalandhar second and Moga and Mansa (jointly) third. In the 41 to 50 years women’s category, Jalandhar stood first, Patiala second and Moga and Barnala (jointly) third. In the 51 to 60 years women’s category, Amritsar stood first, Jalandhar second and Gurdaspur and Barnala (jointly) third. During these sports competitions, the District Sports Officer motivated the players to move forward with sportsmanship, discipline and hard work.

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