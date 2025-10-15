Multiple arrests, contraband recoveries in Kapurthala

In a series of coordinated law enforcement actions across Kapurthala district, police have registered multiple cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Prison Act, following the recovery of narcotics, intoxicant capsules and prohibited items from inmates.

In the first case, a police patrol team apprehended Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Patti Beniwal, Sultanwind (District Amritsar), during routine checking near village Gatewala. Upon search, officers recovered 3.80 grams of heroin from his possession. A case has been registered under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

In another incident, police arrested a suspect identified as Raju, a resident of Mohalla Guru Nanakpura, Goraya, during patrol duty near village Gosipur. On spotting the police, the accused reportedly threw away a polythene packet, which was later recovered and found to contain 32 intoxicant capsules. A case has been filed under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

Meanwhile, two separate cases were registered under the Prison Act based on written complaints from Vikram Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Central Jail, Kapurthala. In one case, a Vivo touchscreen mobile phone with a Jio SIM card was recovered during a routine search within the jail premises, suspected to have been smuggled inside.

In a separate incident, a personal search of inmate Sonu Singh, a resident of Aliwal near Palace Batala, led to the recovery of a Nokia keypad mobile phone without a SIM card. Police officials confirmed that investigations are ongoing to trace the sources of the narcotics and contraband items.