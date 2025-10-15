DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Multiple arrests, contraband recoveries in Kapurthala

Multiple arrests, contraband recoveries in Kapurthala

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:28 AM Oct 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a series of coordinated law enforcement actions across Kapurthala district, police have registered multiple cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Prison Act, following the recovery of narcotics, intoxicant capsules and prohibited items from inmates.

Advertisement

In the first case, a police patrol team apprehended Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Patti Beniwal, Sultanwind (District Amritsar), during routine checking near village Gatewala. Upon search, officers recovered 3.80 grams of heroin from his possession. A case has been registered under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

Advertisement

In another incident, police arrested a suspect identified as Raju, a resident of Mohalla Guru Nanakpura, Goraya, during patrol duty near village Gosipur. On spotting the police, the accused reportedly threw away a polythene packet, which was later recovered and found to contain 32 intoxicant capsules. A case has been filed under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, two separate cases were registered under the Prison Act based on written complaints from Vikram Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Central Jail, Kapurthala. In one case, a Vivo touchscreen mobile phone with a Jio SIM card was recovered during a routine search within the jail premises, suspected to have been smuggled inside.

In a separate incident, a personal search of inmate Sonu Singh, a resident of Aliwal near Palace Batala, led to the recovery of a Nokia keypad mobile phone without a SIM card. Police officials confirmed that investigations are ongoing to trace the sources of the narcotics and contraband items.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts