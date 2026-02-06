Multiple arrests, drug seizures as police intensify anti-narcotics drive

The Nakodar, Phillaur and Shahkot police have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking, registering multiple cases under sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at different locations across the district, leading to the recovery of heroin and intoxicant tablets and the arrest of several accused.

In the first case, the Mehatpur police arrested Charanjit Singh alias Channa, a resident of Boote Dian Chhannan with 20 grams of heroin from his possession.

In another operation the police arrested Lakhvir Singh alias Lakku, a resident of Boote Dian Chhannan. The police recovered 32 loose intoxicant tablets from the accused, following which a case was formally registered and investigation initiated.

At Lassara, the Phillaur police arrested two accused, Aashu and Sohib Khas alias Mohni, both residents of Brahmpuri mohalla, Phillaur.

A total of 105 loose intoxicant tablets were recovered from their possession. Meanwhile, the police registered a case against Sunny, a resident of Ward 8, Baghwala Mohalla, Shahkot. The accused was arrested after 2 grams of heroin were recovered from him during checking.

In a separate case the Shahkot police arrested Pradeep alias Gori, a resident of Baghwala mohalla, Shahkot, recovering 2 grams of heroin, leading to the registration of a case under the NDPS Act.

Another arrest was made near Shahkot Bridge, where the police apprehended Harvinder Singh alias Sabi, a resident of Kohar Kalan village. The police recovered 2 grams of heroin from the accused.

The Lohian police recovered 23 loose intoxicant tablets from Amarbir Singh alias Amna, son of Balvinder Singh, a resident of Kakarkalan village. Police officials stated that all the accused have been arrested and further investigation is in progress to identify backward and forward linkages in the drug supply network.