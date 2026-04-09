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Home / Jalandhar / Multiple arrests in anti-drug crackdown across Kapurthala

Multiple arrests in anti-drug crackdown across Kapurthala

All accused were taken into custody, and separate cases were registered under the NDPS Act

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Ashok Kaura
Tribune News Service
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:28 PM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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In a series of coordinated operations against drug-related activities in the region, the police have arrested several individuals and seized heroin and intoxicating tablets in separate cases.

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In one incident, Simran Kaur, a resident of Sultanpur Lodhi, was arrested during a patrol operation. According to officials, a police team was conducting routine checks when they noticed a woman approaching.

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She allegedly threw a suspicious packet by the roadside and attempted to flee. The police detained her and seized 9.48 grams of heroin along with 53 intoxicating tablets from the discarded packet.

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A case was registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances(NDPS) Act 1985.

Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora said in another operation, two accused, Armanjot Singh alias Arman and Manjeet Singh alias Kaka, both residents of a village near Bhulath, were arrested following a tip-off. The duo was involved in selling. The police seized 10 grams of heroin and a motorcycle used in the alleged activity.

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In a separate case, Balwinder Singh alias Kala, residing in a village near Subhanpur, was arrested near a link road and the police seized 50 grams of heroin, the SSP added.

Meanwhile, Phagwara SP Madhvi Sharma said the local police arrested a youth here, identified as Tushar Sharma alias Maddy and seized a packet of heroin weighing approximately 3 grams.

Similarly, Sawanpreet Singh, a resident of a village under Subhanpur police station, was arrested after police recovered 25 intoxicating tablets from his possession while patrolling.

All accused were taken into custody, and separate cases were registered under the NDPS Act. Further investigations remain underway.

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