Multiple arrests made in ongoing anti-drug operations

In a series of coordinated operations, the police have arrested several individuals and recovered heroin and intoxicating tablets in separate cases, intensifying the ongoing crackdown against drug-related activities in the region.

Advertisement

In one incident, Simran Kaur, also known as Raj, resident of Sultanpur Lodhi was apprehended during a patrol operation. According to officials, the police party was conducting routine checks when they noticed a woman approaching on foot. On spotting the police vehicle, she allegedly threw a suspicious packet by the roadside and attempted to flee into nearby fields. Acting swiftly, the police detained her and recovered 9.48 grams of heroin along with 53 intoxicating tablets from the discarded packet. A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Advertisement

SSP Gaurav Toora while confirming it told media that in another operation, two accused —Armanjot Singh alias Arman and Manjeet Singh alias Kaka, both residents of a village near Bhulath were arrested following a tip-off. Police received credible information that the duo was involved in selling heroin and was present near a road on a motorcycle. Acting on the input, a raid was conducted, leading to their arrest. The police recovered 10 grams of heroin and a motorcycle used in the alleged activity.

Advertisement

In a separate case, Balwinder Singh alias Kala, residing in a village near Subhanpur was arrested during a patrol near a link road. On noticing the police, he allegedly attempted to dispose of a packet. Upon checking, police recovered 50 grams of heroin from his possession, said SSP Toora.

Meanwhile Phagwara SP Madhvi Sharma told that the local police arrested a youth identified as Tushar Sharma alias Maddy, a resident of Phagwara, was apprehended near a cremation ground during routine patrolling. She stated that he tried to discard a packet upon seeing the police team. The recovered substance was identified as heroin weighing approximately 3 grams.

Advertisement

Similarly, Sawanpreet Singh, a resident of a village under Subhanpur police station, was arrested after police recovered 25 intoxicating tablets from a packet he allegedly attempted to throw away upon spotting the patrol team.

All accused have been taken into custody and separate cases have been registered under the NDPS Act. Police officials stated that further investigations are underway to trace supply chains and identify other individuals involved in drug trafficking.