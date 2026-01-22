Multiple arrests under NDPS Act in Kapurthala and Phagwara as police intensify anti-drug operations

As part of an intensified crackdown on drug trafficking and substance abuse, the district police have registered multiple cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, leading to the arrest of several accused and the seizure of heroin, intoxicant tablets, capsules, and other contraband from different locations in Kapurthala and Phagwara.

SSP Gaurav Toora on Thursday said that in the first case, registered under Section 21(C) of the NDPS Act, a police party patrolling near Bheela Dham intercepted a youth, who tried to flee.

While he was being nabbed, a packet slipped from his pocket, which contained 252 grams of heroin.

A case was registered against Rajpreet Singh alias Raju, a resident of Booth village in Kapurthala, and he was taken into custody.

The SSP said that in another case, a police team registered a case under Section 22 of the NDPS Act after apprehending Amarnath, a resident of a locality near Mata Bhadarkali Temple, Shekhupur, under Kapurthala City police station.

The police seized 90 intoxicant tablets from him, following which a case was registered.

Continuing with the anti-drug drive, cops arrested Balbir Kaur alias Moli, a resident of New Pind Bhatti under Kapurthala Kotwali police station. Acting on an input, the police conducted a raid near the canal bridge area where the accused was allegedly waiting for customers.

During the raid, the accused tried to discard a packet, which on checking was found to contain 5.97 grams of intoxicant substance. A case under Sections 22, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against her.

Phagwara SP Madhvi Sharma said that in yet another case, registered under Sections 22, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act along with Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police arrested Vishal alias Shelly, a resident of Mehli Gate, Nigaha Mohalla, Phagwara.

Acting on a tip-off, the police recovered 15 intoxicant tablets of light orange colour and 400 Pregabalin capsules from the accused. The case was registered on Wednesday at Phagwara City police station.

SSP Toora said that all accused have been arrested and further investigations are under way to trace supply chains and identify other individuals involved in the drug network.