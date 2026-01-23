Multiple NDPS arrests in K’thala, Phagwara

As part of an intensified crackdown on drug trafficking and substance abuse, the district police have registered multiple cases under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, leading to the arrest of several accused and the recovery of heroin, intoxicant tablets, capsules, and other contraband from different locations in Kapurthala and Phagwara.

SSP Gaurav Toora, IPS told here today that in the first case, registered under Section 21(C) of the NDPS Act, a police party, was conducting patrol and search operations near the picnic spot area while moving towards Bheela Dham when a young man was spotted approaching. On noticing the police presence, the suspect attempted to flee, raising suspicion. He was immediately apprehended, during which a polythene packet slipped from his pocket onto the roadside. Upon checking, the packet was found to contain 252 grams of heroin. The accused was identified as Rajpreet Singh alias Raju, resident of Booth village under Subhanpur police station, district Kapurthala. A case was registered and the accused was taken into custody.

SSP told that in another operation, another police team registered a case under Section 22 of the NDPS Act after apprehending Amarnath, resident of Mohalla near Mata Bhadarkali Temple, Shekhupur, under City Kapurthala police station. The arrest was made near a maize plant and a nearby warehouse where the accused attempted to retreat quickly after spotting the police. Upon searching, the police recovered 90 intoxicant tablets from his possession, following which a case was formally registered and investigation initiated.

Continuing the anti-drug drive, cops arrested Balbir Kaur alias Moli, a resident of New Pind Bhatti under Kotwali Kapurthala police station. Acting on specific intelligence received from a confidential informer, the police conducted a raid near the canal bridge area where the accused was allegedly waiting for customers.

During the raid, the accused attempted to discard a polythene packet, which on checking was found to contain 5.97 grams of intoxicant substance. A case under Sections 22, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against her.

Phagwara SP Madhvi Sharma told that in yet another case, registered under Sections 22, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act along with Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police arrested Vishal alias Shelly, a resident of Mehli Gate, Nigaha Mohalla, Phagwara, currently residing near Shiv Dairy, Khalwara Gate, Phagwara.

Acting on a tip-off, the police recovered 15 intoxicant tablets of light orange colour and 400 Pregabalin capsules from the accused. The case was registered on January 21, 2026, at City Phagwara police station.

SSP Toora stated that all accused have been arrested and further investigations are underway to trace supply chains and identify other individuals involved in the drug network.