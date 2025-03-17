Mundian orders strict action against unauthorised colonies

Punjab’s Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Monday said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab government will take strict action against unauthorised colonies to safeguard the interests of the people.

While reviewing the performance of development works and welfare schemes, Mundian directed officials to take stringent measures to prevent the establishment of unauthorised colonies. He added that the chief administrators of concerned development authorities where such colonies are found will be held accountable.

During the review of the Revenue Department’s performance, the Cabinet Minister announced that the state government, under CM Bhagwant Mann, has planned to establish model sub-registrar offices on the pattern of Passport Sewa Kendras.

He said these state-of-the-art offices will enhance the capacity to deliver citizen services and provide a new experience to people while registering their properties.

He further stated that, for the convenience of the public, the process of issuing property records (fard) via WhatsApp has been initiated, with 270 records already provided under a pilot project.

He also announced that under a pilot project launched in Jalandhar, 900 applicants have accessed Revenue Department-related services online, significantly reducing the need for physical visits to government offices.

He added that applicants receive updates about the status of their applications at every stage via SMS. He assured that this system will be implemented across the state to further simplify Revenue Department services.

Mundian also announced that a sodium hypochlorite storage unit has been completed at Wadala Khurd in Kapurthala district at a cost of Rs 13 lakh, and it will be inaugurated soon. Additionally, a district-level water testing lab at Dhaliwal Dona, costing Rs 28.94 lakh, is nearing completion and will soon be dedicated to the public. Furthermore, a plastic waste management unit is being set up at Kala Sanghian at a cost of Rs 13.65 lakh.

Mundian also informed that approval has been granted for a new administrative complex in Phagwara, for which the Punjab government has released Rs 6 crore.

The Cabinet Minister also reviewed preparations related to various government schemes such as MGNREGA, Ajivika Mission, Water Supply and Sanitation Program, Self-Help Groups, road construction, waste management, and the upcoming wheat procurement season.

Emphasising the need to complete development projects on time, the Cabinet Minister instructed officials to ensure the quality and efficiency of development works.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal assured the Cabinet Minister that all ongoing development works in the district would be completed on time. He also assured that proper inter-departmental coordination is being ensured for better results. Upon arriving in Kapurthala district, the Cabinet Minister was presented with a Guard of Honour by a contingent of the Punjab Police.

Among others present on the occasion were Sajjan Singh Cheema, Joginder Singh Mann, Harsimran Singh Ghumman, Lalit Saklani, Harji Mann, and SSP Gaurav Toora.