Municipal Corporation launches night sweeping mission in Phagwara

In a major push for improved urban hygiene, the Municipal Corporation (MC), Phagwara, has launched a dedicated night sweeping mission to bolster sanitation efforts across the city. The initiative, inaugurated by Mayor Ram Pal Uppal and MC Commissioner Dr Akshita Gupta, focuses on maintaining cleanliness in high-footfall areas such as markets, roads and public spaces during night hours.

By operating at night, the mission aims to complement daytime cleaning while reducing disruption to daily activities. “This mission is a collective step towards a cleaner and healthier Phagwara,” said Mayor, calling on residents to support sanitation teams in their work.

MC Commissioner Dr Akshita Gupta emphasised that maintaining cleanliness was a continuous process and the initiative would ensure residents wake up to cleaner streets, particularly in densely populated areas.

Health branch officials, including sanitary inspectors Hitesh Sharma, Namdev, Sewak Ram, Deepak Kumar, Jatinder Vij and supervisors Jograj and Sunny were present during launch of the mission. The corporation has also invited public feedback and sought residents’ cooperation to improve civic services and sustain the cleanliness drive in the city.