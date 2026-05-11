Municipal staff continue strike in Kapurthala

Members of the Municipal Mulazim Action Committee, Punjab, continued their strike on Monday, protesting against the government for allegedly ignoring their long-pending demands. Municipal employees in Kapurthala also joined the statewide agitation and staged demonstrations demanding regularisation of services, implementation of pension benefits and improvement in working conditions.

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The protesting employees, including sanitation workers, sewer men, gardeners, beldars, sewadars, electricians, pump operators and others raised slogans against the government and urged the authorities to address their concerns. Waste lifting has also been stopped which has led to accumulation of waste and garbage in various parts of the district.

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