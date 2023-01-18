Murder accused arrested with US-made pistol

Jalandhar, January 17
The Jalandhar rural police have arrested a murder accused and recovered a US made 7.65mm pistol, magazine and a live cartridge from his possession. The accused has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, alias Rana, a resident of village Mansurpur in Mukerian.
As per the police, the Kartarpur po lice received a tip-off that Sukhwinder Singh could be arrested near the Kartarpur railway station. Acting on the information, the police team nabbed Sukhwinder from near Kapurthala Road in Kartarpur and a pistol was recovered from his possession.
A police official said a case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered against him in 2016 at Mukerian Police Station. A court had declared Sukhwinder a PO recently and the police were looking out for him. A fresh case under the Arms Act has been registered against him at Kartarpur Police Station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya assembly polls today
The poll panel has convened a press conference at 2.30pm for...
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur
4 China-made pistols, 8 magazines and 47 bullets seized
US is trying its best to eliminate visa wait times in India, says official
Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services, Julie Stufft, ...
JP Nadda to lead BJP in 2024 poll
Gets extension as party president