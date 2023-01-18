Murder accused arrested with US-made pistol

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 17

The Jalandhar rural police have arrested a murder accused and recovered a US made 7.65mm pistol, magazine and a live cartridge from his possession. The accused has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, alias Rana, a resident of village Mansurpur in Mukerian.

As per the police, the Kartarpur po lice received a tip-off that Sukhwinder Singh could be arrested near the Kartarpur railway station. Acting on the information, the police team nabbed Sukhwinder from near Kapurthala Road in Kartarpur and a pistol was recovered from his possession.

A police official said a case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered against him in 2016 at Mukerian Police Station. A court had declared Sukhwinder a PO recently and the police were looking out for him. A fresh case under the Arms Act has been registered against him at Kartarpur Police Station.