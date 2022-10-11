Murder accused flees from court, held soon after

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 10

After appearing in the court on Monday afternoon, a murder accused fled from the District and Sessions Court complex. However, the police immediately nabbed him. The incident took place at 1 pm today. The city police have registered a case against the accused.

According to the sources, Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Budhpur, who was arrested in a case of murder, was coming out after appearing before the court, when he gave the police a slip. The police chased him and before the accused could run far, the police nabbed him outside the district courts. SHO City Inspector Des Raj said that further action is being taken by registering a case against the accused.

Yogesh Kumar, along with his accomplice, attacked Harmesh Kumar with sharp weapons and killed him. Mukerian police had registered a case under Section 302, 34 IPC the alleged accused and he was arrested.