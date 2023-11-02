Murder accused lands in police net

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 1

The city police have arrested a murder accused and recovered a country-made pistol and a live cartridge from his possession. The accused has been identified as Jagpreet Singh, alias Jagga, a resident of Tarn Taran.

As per officials, a team of the Sadar police led by Inspector Bharat Masih and ASI Victor Masih arrested Jagpreet following a tip-off. They said a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against him in 2021 at the Sadar police station.

They said Jagpreet was declared proclaimed offender (PO) in the case by the court in January 2021 and the police were on the lookout for him. A fresh case under the Arms Act was registered against the accused and the police had taken him on remand for further investigation, they added.

#Tarn Taran