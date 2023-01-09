Murder bid accused held by Nakodar police for assaulting police officer

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 8

The Nakodar Sadar police arrested a man on the charge of assaulting a police officer.

The Investigating Officer (IO) Jasvir Singh said that the accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopra, a resident of Chuharr village.

Assistant sub-inspector Rajindar Singh posted at Uggi police post complained that he along with a police party went to Chuharr village on January 7 to check on the accused who has been named in a case of attempt to murder.

The complainant said that when they reached the house of the accused, he came outside and started a fight with the police team and tried to snatch his mobile phone which fell on the ground and was damaged. The accused fled and was nabbed later.

The IO said a case under Sections 353,186 and 427 of the IPC has been registered against the accused.