Murder bid accused held by Nakodar police for assaulting police officer

Phagwara, January 8
The Nakodar Sadar police arrested a man on the charge of assaulting a police officer.
The Investigating Officer (IO) Jasvir Singh said that the accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopra, a resident of Chuharr village.
Assistant sub-inspector Rajindar Singh posted at Uggi police post complained that he along with a police party went to Chuharr village on January 7 to check on the accused who has been named in a case of attempt to murder.
The complainant said that when they reached the house of the accused, he came outside and started a fight with the police team and tried to snatch his mobile phone which fell on the ground and was damaged. The accused fled and was nabbed later.
The IO said a case under Sections 353,186 and 427 of the IPC has been registered against the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...