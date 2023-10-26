Murder bid case: Over 10 cases against gangster Pancham, say cops

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 25

The city police today officially disclosed the arrest of two wanted gangsters — Pancham Noor Singh and Himanshu Mata — in connection with an attempt-to-murder case registered a few days ago. The police had earlier arrested AAP leader Mukesh Sethi in this regard.

In his complaint to the police, Congress leader Gopal Krishna Shingari had alleged that Mukesh Sethi, Pancham Noor and Himanshu, accompanied by four to five persons, brutally attacked him at Sethi’s residence on the Cool road. The police then booked the suspects under Sections 307, 365, 323, 148, 149 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

The murderous attack on Gopal Krishan Shingari actually took place on the intervening night of October 9 and 10. However, a case against Mukesh Sethi and the gangsters was lodged on October 14 and Sethi was arrested the same day. AAP leaders used their might to keep the matter under wraps for a few days till the victim managed to approach the police.

Police officials have also recovered a .32 bore pistol and two live cartridges from their possession. The police party arrested both of them from Mumbai. Notably, Pancham had more than 10 cases registered against him with the Police Commissionerate and was a notorious gangster of the Doaba belt.