Murder case solved, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, September 7

The Nawanshahr police claimed to have solved the murder case of Narinder Singh, alias Dhunna, with the arrest of two persons.

The case SSP Akhil Chaudhary, while addressing a press conference here, said they got information about gunshots being fired by two motorcycle-borne unknown assailants near a religious place at Ghari Kanugo around 10 pm on August 29. Narinder Singh, alias Dhunna, was shot in the head. He died on the spot. Another person, Narwinder Singh, suffered injuries in the mishap.

Narinder was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne persons at Garhi Kanugo village on August 29. The suspects have been identified as Mukesh Kumar (27), alias Manu, and Anmol Singh (25).

SSP Akhil Chaudhary, while addressing a press conference here, said they got information about gunshots being fired by two motorcycle-borne unidentified assailants near a religious place at Ghari Kanugo village around 10 pm on August 29. Narinder Singh, alias Dhunna, was shot in the head. He died on the spot. Another person, Narwinder Singh, suffered injuries in the mishap.

On the statement of Narwinder Singh, cases under Sections 302, 307, 34 and 109 of the IPC and Sections 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act were registered against Manpreet Singh, alias Money, and unidentified persons at the Balachaur City police station.

The police said: “Manpreet Singh, alias Money, who is presently settled in the USA, had an old enmity with Narwinder Singh. He planned the murder with his associates. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted under the supervision of the SP (Investigation) and other senior officers.”

They said: “During investigation, the SIT arrested persons involved in planning the murder and doing recce. Mukesh Kumar was a friend of Manpreet Singh, who directed him to do recce of Narwinder Singh. He also paid money for this purpose. He (Kumar) made contact with his friend Anmol Singh and conducted the recce and provided details of Narwinder’s whereabouts.”

The police revealed that Mukesh was also involved in providing food and shelter to the assailants for a short stay before the murder. The police said further investigations were on in the case. Efforts were being made to arrest the remaining persons.

#Nawanshahr