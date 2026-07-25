Murdered sarpanch’s kin hold protest outside police station in Hoshiapur

Family members and villagers of the slain sarpanch of Anandgarh village staged a protest outside the Sadar police station, demanding the arrest of the main accused in the murder case. Sarpanch Satpal Singh Mintu was allegedly killed with sharp-edged weapons.

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The victim’s son, Rahul, and other family members said the police had promised to arrest all the accused within 48 hours of the incident. However, only four of the six named accused have been arrested so far, while the main accused and another suspect are still absconding, they added. The family alleged that the police failure to arrest the main accused had led to resentment among them and villagers.

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They threatened to block the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh bypass with the support of villagers and hold a larger protest if the main accused was not arrested. After learning about the demonstration, MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa reached the spot to pacify the protesters. He assured them that the police would soon arrest the remaining accused and promised to stand by the bereaved family during this difficult time.