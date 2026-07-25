DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Murdered sarpanch’s kin hold protest outside police station in Hoshiapur

Murdered sarpanch’s kin hold protest outside police station in Hoshiapur

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:11 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa tried to pacify protesters sitting outside the Sadar police station in Hoshiarpur.
Advertisement

Family members and villagers of the slain sarpanch of Anandgarh village staged a protest outside the Sadar police station, demanding the arrest of the main accused in the murder case. Sarpanch Satpal Singh Mintu was allegedly killed with sharp-edged weapons.

Advertisement

The victim’s son, Rahul, and other family members said the police had promised to arrest all the accused within 48 hours of the incident. However, only four of the six named accused have been arrested so far, while the main accused and another suspect are still absconding, they added. The family alleged that the police failure to arrest the main accused had led to resentment among them and villagers.

Advertisement

They threatened to block the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh bypass with the support of villagers and hold a larger protest if the main accused was not arrested. After learning about the demonstration, MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa reached the spot to pacify the protesters. He assured them that the police would soon arrest the remaining accused and promised to stand by the bereaved family during this difficult time.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts