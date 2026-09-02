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Home / Jalandhar / Mushroom cultivation offers promising income source for farmers, rural youth

Mushroom cultivation offers promising income source for farmers, rural youth

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Sanjiv Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:23 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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With rising input costs and the need to supplement farm incomes, mushroom cultivation is emerging as a promising subsidiary occupation for farmers, farm women and rural youth in Punjab. The PAU-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Bahowal, Hoshiarpur, is encouraging villagers to take up the enterprise through practical training and technical guidance.

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In this direction, the KVK organised a five-day vocational training programme on mushroom cultivation from August 24 to 31 at its campus. The programme focused not merely on cultivation techniques but also on turning mushroom production into a viable income-generating enterprise.

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The programme was inaugurated by Dr Maninder Singh Bons, Associate Director (Training), PAU-KVK, Hoshiarpur. Addressing the trainees, Dr Bons said KVKs had an important role in strengthening rural livelihoods through need-based skill development programmes.

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He said mushroom cultivation required relatively low investment and could make productive use of available resources, besides generating additional income and employment at the village level. He also apprised the participants of the technical guidance, services and facilities available at the KVK for adopting innovative and sustainable agricultural practices.

Dr Karmvir Singh Garcha, Assistant Professor (Vegetable Science), conducted technical sessions covering spawn production, compost preparation, cropping techniques and crop management. Participants were given information regarding various mushroom varieties—button, oyster, milky, shiitake and paddy straw mushrooms.

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The training adopted a hands-on approach, enabling participants to learn scientific cultivation practices themselves. Sessions on disease management, processing, value addition and marketing were also conducted, giving the trainees an understanding of the entire chain—from production and post-harvest handling to marketing and income generation.

An exposure visit to Punjab mushroom farm at Behram village in neighbouring Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district formed an important part of the programme. The farm is run by Rohit Padan, a successful mushroom grower and former KVK trainee.

Padan shared his entrepreneurial journey with the participants and spoke about the challenges he encountered while establishing commercial mushroom production and the strategies that helped him succeed. His experience provided the trainees with a practical perspective on the possibilities and challenges of mushroom farming as a rural enterprise. The KVK director said such vocational programmes were aimed at equipping rural communities with practical skills and encouraging diversification of farm-based livelihoods.

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