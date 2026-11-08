Music, rangolis, festive cheer mark Diwali across city schools, colleges

Apeejay School

Apeejay School, Rama Mandi, celebrated the festival of lights with great joy and enthusiasm at its pre-Diwali event, ‘Rangmanch-e-Roshni 2.0’. The choir group recited shlokas from the Ramayana, setting a devotional tone for the day.

Vice-Principal Loveleen Bagga, in her address, extended Diwali greetings and spoke about the values the festival stands for. The first highlight was “Re-Tune: Rediscovering the Parent-Child Bond,” a baby show for children under three years of age, in which the little ones charmed the audience along with their parents.

A play titled “Deepawali ka asli ujala” conveyed the true meaning of Diwali, reminding the audience that the real light of the festival lies in goodness, kindness and togetherness.

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Delhi Public School

Delhi Public School organised a special Diwali assembly in the school auditorium. The ceremonial lighting of lamp was performed by Director Vinod Sharma and the school counsellor Vandana Sondhi, invoking divine blessings.

A soulful prayer set a serene and spiritual tone for the occasion. The significance and timeless teachings of the Ramayana were highlighted, followed by a musical play depicting important episodes from the epic.

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A special segment celebrating Lord Hanuman’s unwavering devotion towards Lord Rama captivated the audience. The event concluded with the pledge, reaffirming the importance of values and responsible conduct in everyday life.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya (Autonomous) organised an awareness rally to celebrate an eco-friendly ‘Green and Clean Diwali’ under the aegis of the Department of Student Welfare.

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The initiative was aimed at sensitising the community about environmental protection, promoting sustainable festive practices and discouraging the use of noise and air-polluting firecrackers.

During the event, many students, NCC cadets and faculty members gathered carrying colourful, hand-made posters, banners and placards depicting messages of environmental conservation. The students energetically chanted slogans such as ‘Green Diwali, Clean Diwali’ and ‘Say No to Crackers’, encouraging the public to celebrate the festival of lights responsibly.

To mark the occasion, students also took a collective pledge to plant more trees, drop single-use plastics and adopt eco-conscious habits during the festive season. Director Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi flagged off the green rally and addressed the gathering.

St Soldier Group

The spirit of joy filled the atmosphere as various branches of St Soldier Group of Institutions celebrated the festival of Diwali.

On this occasion, students and staff members actively participated in various festive activities, including diya decoration, rangoli-making competitions, candle decoration, poster-making, creative art and craft activities, traditional dress competitions and cultural performances.

The campuses were beautifully decorated with colourful rangolis, flowers, lights and decorative items, creating a vibrant festive atmosphere. Students also shared the significance of Diwali through speeches, poems and presentations, highlighting the victory of good over evil and the importance of spreading light, peace and happiness in society. Group Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra extended her heartfelt congratulations and warm Diwali wishes to all staff members, students and their families.

Ivy World School

Ivy World School organised a special assembly on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights. The assembly was a vibrant blend of culture and creativity, showcasing the enthusiasm and talent of the students.

The programme commenced with soulful bhajans presented by the students, creating an atmosphere of peace and devotion. This was followed by an engaging role play. The festive spirit extended beyond the assembly, as students participated in a variety of creative activities, including vibrant rangoli making, kalash decoration, art and craft projects and colourful classroom decorations, reflecting their artistic flair and the joy of the festive season.

Sanjeev Vasal, Chairman, Vasal Education, applauded the school’s initiative and highlighted the significance of preserving India’s rich cultural heritage.

Mayor World School

Mayor World School epitomised festive fervour as the campus rejoiced in a spectacular three-day Diwali extravaganza. Through an array of curated intra-school competitions, immersive parades and spiritual assemblies, the celebrations underscored the school’s holistic approach toward keeping students anchored to their rich cultural heritage while championing contemporary ecological consciousness.

An inter-house rangoli competition was organised for students to unleash their aesthetic vision. Kids from pre-nursery to KG-II, captivated the audience with a delightful Diwali parade.

Adorned in dazzling traditional garments, the little ones radiated charm, spreading the message of a ‘Green and Safe Diwali’ through their expressions and choreographed performances. The evening culminated in a spectacular, high-energy Diwali carnival exclusively organised for the students of Grades I, II and III.

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised a vibrant Diwali exhibition showcasing the creativity from various skill courses, including design, painting, multimedia, fashion design, interior design and cosmetology, along with students of HMV Collegiate School.

Principal of the college Dr Ekta Khosla was chief guest for the occasion. The exhibition featured an impressive collection of beautifully handcrafted artefacts, designer furniture, wall clocks, paintings, handmade beauty products, decorative lamps, diyas and other innovative creations.

A variety of food stalls further enhanced the festive atmosphere, making the exhibition an enjoyable experience for students and faculty members alike. The tattoo art section, presented by Ritika Verma added a unique and contemporary dimension to the exhibition, showcasing artistic expression through creative tattoo designs and engaging visitors with this emerging art form. Principal Dr Ekta Khosla highly appreciated the creativity, innovation and craftsmanship showcased by the students.

Emm Aar International School

Emm Aar International School celebrated Diwali with great enthusiasm and festive fervour. A special assembly was organised to highlight the historical and cultural significance of Diwali in India.

Students were informed about the traditional belief that Diwali marks the return of Lord Shri Ram, Sita and Lakshman to Ayodhya after completing 14 years of exile. The assembly also highlighted the significance of Bandi Chhor Divas. On this occasion, students presented devotional Shabad Gayan and recited the Hanuman Chalisa.

These presentations created a spiritually enriching atmosphere and conveyed a beautiful message of India’s religious diversity and communal harmony. An inter-house rangoli making competition was organised under the leadership of Principal Rajendra Kumar.