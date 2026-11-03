Music world mourns Divit Auluck, last rites today in Jalandhar

The last rites of Divit Auluck (18), son of Dinesh Auluck, owner of Speed Records, will be conducted in Jalandhar on Tuesday.

Divit, who was also the nephew of rapper Honey Singh, died in a road accident in Jalandhar in the early hours of November 1. Honey Singh arrived in the city on Monday to offer his condolences to the bereaved family.

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The Punjabi music fraternity has been mourning the tragic loss, and several prominent singers, actors and industry personalities are expected to attend the cremation. Divit died along with his friend Aarav Talwar in a car crash on a flyover near the Police Lines area when the car in which they, along with three other friends, were travelling rammed into a parked Municipal Corporation garbage trolley.

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The accident left the vehicle badly mangled and also raised questions over the presence of the trolley on the flyover and the alleged absence of proper reflective warning markers.

Since the tragedy, the residence of Dinesh Auluck has witnessed a steady stream of visitors from the Punjabi entertainment industry. The house, which had been decorated for the Diwali celebrations, was plunged into grief by the sudden loss.

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Apart from Honey Singh, who reached today, Punjabi singers and actors Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Shehnaz Gill, Sargun Mehta, Amrit Mann, among others, called on the family, to express condolences.

Messages of condolence and solace also poured on social media from Honey Singh, Jazzy B, Neeru Bajwa among other singers and actors for Divit's parents - father Dinesh and mother Babita Auluck.

While the last rites of Aarav Talwar, son of Pappi Sweets owner, were conducted on Sunday, Divit’s family had reportedly been awaiting the arrival of his brother from Canada before performing the final rites.

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Emotional tribute

The sudden demise of Divit Auluck has deeply affected the Punjabi music industry. Several artistes shared photographs and memories of the teenager on social media. An emotional tribute posted by Jazzy B featured images of Divit with leading Punjabi music personalities, including Honey Singh and AP Dhillon.

Divit’s father, Dinesh Auluck, is the Managing Director of Speed Records and is also associated with digital and OTT ventures, including Chaupal and Pitara TV. Over the years, Speed Records has played a pivotal role in the growth of Punjabi music and has worked with many of the industry's biggest names, including Diljit Dosanjh, Honey Singh, Karan Aujla, Sharry Mann and Satinder Sartaaj.