Muslims seek fulfilment of demands

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 29

Ahead of Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, Muslim community has started mobilisation against the government to press for its demands. The community has launched poster war against government wherein posters have been pasted on the outer walls of historic Eidgah in Jalandhar. They have also announced boycott of every party candidate if their demands are not met.

The Muslim organisation Punjab has installed these billboards on the wall of the oldest and historic Eidgah of Punjab, to request and warn the government. The community has been asking the government to complete important works inside the Eidgah, including installing a park inside and rainwater harvesting system to save water, providing lighting for the pilgrims during the month of Ramadan. Beautification of the walls of the Eidgah along with installation of mast lights are among the key demands of the community. State president of the Punjab Muslim Organisation, Naeem Kham, said the state government had paid no heed to their issues even after repeated memorandums. The community leaders had met the MLAs and Rajya Sabha members but to no avail. MPs Balbir Singh Seechewal and Ramesh Mittal had also visited the Eidgah but no funds were released for the development works.

He said the organisation had held meetings in all the nine assembly constituencies regarding the elections. “The current situation in Jalandhar district is that the Muslim community can determine the victory and defeat of any party candidate, because more than two lakh voters belong to Muslim community. Therefore, if the government does not pay attention to our demands, then the community will boycott all its candidates in the elections,” he said.