Home / Jalandhar / Muslims sore over Idgah vacation order, meet MLA

Muslims sore over Idgah vacation order, meet MLA

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 05:08 AM Jul 29, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advocate Naeem Khan, head of the Muslim Organisation, Punjab, met Aam Aadmi Party's Malerkotla MLA Dr Jamilur Rehman over Idgah and mosque in Jalandhar Cantt.

Khan said the Cantonment Board has pasted a notice to vacate the Idgah within 10 days. He said people are getting angry about the condition of the mosque and Idgah. It is necessary to resolve it as soon as possible.

Khan said Idgah and mosque are not just places of worship, but these are an important part of our civilisation and cultural heritage and it is their responsibility to keep these safe. He said the Muslims have been offering prayers in this historic Idgah in Jalandhar Cantonment since 1909.

He demanded that the notice issued by the Jalandhar Cantonment Board regarding vacating the Idgah should be withdrawn immediately. MLA Dr Jamilur Rehman took the matter seriously and assured him that he would raise this issue before the government and the departments concerned so that action can be taken. On this occasion, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Jalandhar District President Mazhar Alam, Sikandar Sheikh, Mohammad Yasin and others were present with him.

