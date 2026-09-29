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Home / Jalandhar / Muslims to show black flags to Shah

Muslims to show black flags to Shah

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:34 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Amit Shah. File
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Members of the Muslim Organisation Punjab announced that it will stage a protest against the rally of Amit Shah in Jalandhar and register its opposition by showing black flags.

The decision was taken at a meeting held under the chairmanship of general secretary Mazhar Alam. Its president Advocate Naeem Khan said his organisation alleged that the policies of the BJP government were anti-Muslims.

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He said, "There is anger in the Muslim community over issues such as declaring mosques, madrasas and dargahs as illegal and bulldozing these overnight in an unconstitutional manner. In such circumstances, the organisation will register its protest democratically."

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He said that Muslim Organisation Punjab will work on a strategy of registering its protest by showing black flags during Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah's programmes in various cities of Punjab. He said the organisation will continue to raise its voice against the Centre's anti-country and anti-Constitution policies by taking ordinary people along to protect the Indian Constitution.

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