Mystery over youth’s death

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, September 2

The body of a youth was found under suspicious circumstances in the playground of Denowal Khurd village on the Garhshankar-Nawanshahar road.

Giving information, Harprem Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Garhshankar police station, said they got information about the body of a youth lying near the sports ground. The police reached the spot and took the body into their custody. It was sent to the mortuary of the Garhshankar Civil Hospital for identification and post-mortem examination.

He said the deceased was later identified as Lakhwinder Singh (23), a resident of Makkowal Tabba, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.

He said based on the statement of Amarjeet Kaur, mother of the deceased, proceedings were recorded under Section 174 of the CrPC.

The body was handed over to his family members after the post-mortem examination. In her statement, his mother said Lakhwinder’s mental condition was not good.