Mystery shrouds 40-yr-old woman’s death, probe on

Jalandhar, September 10

A 40-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances at Baba Budha Ji Nagar in Rama Mandi here last night.

The woman, identified as Priya, along with her husband, had shifted to a rented accommodation here three days ago. Her husband, who runs clothing business and often remained out of city for work, was not at home on Saturday. The woman was reportedly alone at the house at the time of the incident, the police said.

Dakoha Chowki in-charge Madan Singh said: “The woman was found dead at her house. The police have not been able to contact her husband. We are trying to contact him on his mobile phone. As per information, the woman had a bout of vomiting. As a result, she might have suffered a stroke or haemorrhage. The exact cause of the death will be clear after the post-mortem report.”

The body was sent to the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, for post-mortem examination yesterday. The autopsy report had not arrived yet, the police said.

The police said while the reason behind her death was not clear yet, they do not suspect any foul play. — TNS

