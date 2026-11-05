Grief has gripped residents of Phagwara following the death of a Phagwara-born doctor, Dr Shivani, in a house fire at her residence in England. The incident has triggered an investigation in the UK and a dispute between the two families, with the deceased's family alleging domestic abuse and foul play while her in-laws maintain that the fire was an accidental electrical mishap.

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The tragedy occurred late at night when a fire broke out at the couple's UK home, trapping them inside. Neighbours alerted emergency services after noticing thick smoke coming from the house. Fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and managed to bring both occupants out.

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Despite emergency medical intervention, Dr Shivani was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary findings pointed to smoke inhalation and severe burn injuries. Her husband, Dilawar Kataria, survived the fire but suffered life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, where he remains in a critical and comatose condition on ventilator support.

In Punjab, Dr Shivani's father, Dr K.K. Verma, a medical practitioner based in Phagwara, has rejected the possibility that the incident was merely an accident.

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Speaking to reporters, a distraught Dr Verma alleged that his daughter had been subjected to mental harassment, physical distress and escalating domestic demands by her husband and his relatives since the couple moved to the United Kingdom to pursue their professional careers.

Dr Shivani was married in 2023.

Backed by members of the local medical fraternity, the family has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs and the UK High Commission for a comprehensive investigation to determine whether the fire was deliberately caused.

The family of Dilawar Kataria, residents of Khatti village near Phagwara, has strongly denied the allegations. Refuting claims of torture, harassment or marital discord, they described the incident as a tragic accident.

They maintained that the couple shared a supportive and harmonious relationship and said the fire may have been caused by a malfunctioning room heater or a short circuit in the property's electrical extension system during harsh winter weather.

UK police and specialised forensic units have launched an inquiry to determine the cause of the fire. Forensic experts are examining the remains of the property, including its wiring, appliances and burn patterns.

Investigators are also awaiting the recovery of Kataria, who remains heavily sedated and unable to communicate. His statement could help investigators establish the sequence of events leading up to the fire.

Meanwhile, the repatriation of Dr Shivani's body to Phagwara for her last rites has been delayed pending a forensic post-mortem examination and other legal and diplomatic clearances.

Under UK procedures, an unexplained or suspicious death can lead to a formal Coroner's inquest. Authorities have said the investigation remains open and no formal criminal charges have been filed at this stage as both families await the findings of the forensic investigation.