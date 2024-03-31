Mystery shrouds youth’s death

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 30

A 26-year-old unidentified youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a vacant plot in Bhargo Camp area late last night. The incident came to light when a passerby stumbled upon the body. He immediately informed the police control room about the incident.

After getting information, the police reached the spot and took the body into their possession. They sent the body to the Civil Hospital for medical examination. There were no visible injury marks on the body.

Meanwhile, there were reports that the youth died of possible drug overdose. However, the police refuted the claims.

Gurdayal Singh, Sub-Inspector at the Bhargo Camp police station, said they were scrutinising the footage of CCTV cameras to get any clue. They were waiting for the postmortem report to know the exact cause of death.

