Naari Dharti aur Vigyaan: Online kavi sammelan at Science City

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, March 8

Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala, celebrated International Women’s Day on Tuesday by organising an online kavi sammelan on the theme ‘Naari Dharti aur Vigyaan’. Around 100 girls and women from different districts of Punjab participated in the programme.

Dr Neelima Jerath, Director General, Science City, in her introductory remarks, said the celebration of International Women Day worldwide is a tribute to women empowerment and their contributions in all aspects of life, including science, technology, environment, social and economic development, literature and Arts.

She highlighted the role of women innovators, researchers, community organisers, caregivers and their role in economic and social development. “Women have now ventured into male-dominated areas like entrepreneurship, space, defence, etc. and have succeeded too. An important aspect which needs to be acknowledged is that this success is in spite of women being saddled with the biological responsibility of bearing a child or taking primary care of the family,” she said.

She advised women not to be afraid to break the glass ceiling and conquer the world, and at the same time, never compromise on their soft qualities. Dr Ajay Sareen, Principal, HMV College, Jalandhar, was chief guest on the occasion. She said a woman has to play various roles in her life like mother, homemaker, daughter, an organiser, as well as, a professional. “Women are experts in multi-tasking and have a lot of patience and empathy. Empowering them to achieve greater heights in the society is the need of the hour. This can be achieved by including and accepting women’s viewpoints in policy making, raising the status of women through education, awareness, literacy and training,” she added.

She stressed on the need to encourage and inspire girls and women to achieve their full potential as scientific researchers and innovators, as well as, economists and social scientists to achieve sustainable development goals.

Asha Sharma, Samaj Rattan and Sahitya Academy awardee, Paramjit Kaur, Punjabi Academy awardee, Dr Parveen Guleria, HOD Bio-Technology, DAV University, Maninder Kaur, Principal, Education Department from Faridkot and Amarjit Kaur, renowned Punjabi poet from Morinda presented their poems in the Kavi Sammelan emphasising importance of women empowerment.

Dr Rajesh Grover, Director, Science City, in his vote of thanks, said the attitude of men across all sections of society needs to change to ensure that women are equal partners in the society for a happy life. —