NABARD conducts workshop in Kapurthala to boost rural credit support

A district-level workshop on the Agri-Clinics and Agri-Business Centres (ACABC) Scheme was organised by NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) in Kapurthala to empower agricultural graduates and bolster rural economies. The objective was to sensitise bankers and officials from various government departments about the key features of the ACABC scheme.

Speaking at the event, Jasminder Singh Bindra, District Development Manager (DDM), NABARD, Kapurthala, explained various aspects of the government-sponsored ACABC scheme. He elaborated on eligibility criteria, margin money requirements and security norms that banks must follow. Under the scheme, the individual loan ceiling is Rs 20 lakh per borrower and Rs 25 lakh for exceptionally successful projects. For group ventures involving at least five trained individuals—one of whom may be from a management background—the ceiling is Rs 100 lakh.

The subsidy structure includes 44 per cent assistance for women, SC/ST beneficiaries and entrepreneurs from the North Eastern Region and hilly states and 36 per cent for all other eligible entrepreneurs. The scheme is currently operational for the financial year 2025–26.

Kawaljit Singh, Chief Lead District Manager, Kapurthala, urged bankers to proactively support agricultural graduates by extending credit under the ACABC scheme. He encouraged participants to utilise the Joint Liability Group (JLG) model to reach more farmers. Singh noted that the insights provided during the workshop were valuable for all attendees.

In addition, a session on vigilance awareness was held under the ongoing Vigilance Awareness Campaign (August 18 to November 17, 2025), as per the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission, Government of India. Participants also took an integrity pledge as part of the initiative.

The workshop concluded with an open house discussion, where stakeholders expressed appreciation for the informative sessions and urged participants to take full advantage of the schemes discussed. Branch Managers from various banks, officials from PNB RSETI and representatives from government departments participated in the workshop.