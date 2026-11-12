Nagar Kirtan for Gurpurb in Jalandhar on Nov 21

The Nagar Kirtan dedicated to Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev ji will be taken out in the city on November 21. It will commence from Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Mohalla Gobindgarh. Preparations have been initiated by the district administration to conduct this event smoothly.

A meeting was held on Thursday at the District Administrative Complex here by Chairman of the Punjab State Safai Karamchari Commission Chandan Grewal, Mayor Vaneet Dhir, and senior AAP leader Nitin Kohli, in the presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner Amarinder Kaur.

During the meeting held with representatives of gurdwara management committees and officials from various departments, a review of the Nagar Kirtan route was conducted.

Officials of the Police Department were instructed to ensure foolproof security arrangements, parking and smooth traffic management.

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Municipal Corporation officials were asked to ensure cleanliness along the entire route of the Nagar Kirtan, along with proper decoration and lighting arrangements at prominent places and chowks.

In addition, instructions were also issued to ensure timely arrangements for drinking water, temporary toilets, uninterrupted power supply, deployment of medical teams, and other necessities. The officials were directed to visit the Nagar Kirtan route and complete the arrangements in advance so that the sangat participating in the Nagar Kirtan do not face any inconvenience. Besides Joint Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Sumandeep Kaur, officials from various departments were also present on this occasion.

The Nagar Kirtan will start from Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Mohalla Gobindgarh, and will pass through areas such as SD College, Bharat Soda Water, Mandi Fenton Ganj, Gurdwara Diwan Asthan, Milap Chowk, Phagwara Gate, Bhagat Singh Chowk, Panj Peer, Khingra Gate, Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Chowk Adda Hoshiarpur, Mai Hiran Gate, Patel Chowk, Basti Adda, GT Road, Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk and Rainak Bazaar, before culminating at Gurdwara Diwan Asthan, Central Town at 8 pm.